Blackpool youngster Matthew Liptrott has joined Prescot Cables on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

The club are delighted to confirm the signing of Blackpool FC midfielder Matthew Liptrott. Matthew is a combative midfielder and comes to the club with a growing reputation in the game. Welcome to Cables Matthew 🐂⚽️💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/4o8L1oWzsL — Prescot Cables FC (@PrescotCablesFC) December 11, 2021

Limptrott, 19, has joined the Merseyside club on a one-month deal.

He made his debut yesterday in their 4-1 away defeat to Clitheroe.

Allowed to leave

Blackpool have let him head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt over the festive period.

He is due to return to Bloomfield Road in the middle of January so is available for Prescot Cables for the next five matches over Christmas.

Career to date

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Blackpool and is currently in his second year as a scholar.

He will be hoping to earn himself a professional contract in the near future.

Limptrott is a key player for the Tangerines’ development squad and is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for in the future.

On their club website, he is described as: “He breaks up play very well and never shirks a challenge and moves onto this season after a solid 2019/20 campaign. Matty leads by example and sets his standards high, and he captains the side for the 2020/21 season.”

Other loanees

Limptrott has become the latest Blackpool player to head out the exit door on loan.

Cameron Antwi and Ewan Bange are at AFC Telford United, Brad Holmes is at FC United of Manchester and Rob Apter is at Bamber Bridge.