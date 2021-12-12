Derby County have been through the wringer this season as decisions from previous seasons have come back to bite them. This biting of the Rams has been hard.

Derby County’s off-field decisions, decisions made in the boardroom, have seen the Pride Park club suffer two point deductions. These deductions have seen have 21 points sheared off them this season.

It has led to the club being put into administration, a state they’ve been operating under for the entirety of the current campaign. There’s been some hope with certain parties definitely interested in rescuing the club.

Nixon provides reminder of Derby County state of play

Having seen two failed takeovers fall by the wayside, Derby County fans will want to see a rescue bid quickly actioned. That hasn’t been the case as of yet.

It is something that is being asked about and one that is likely concerning many Rams fans. One fan asked Sun man Alan Nixon; this is Nixon’s reply on Twitter:

Kirchner is the only bidder who has shown the funds to the admins and the EFL. It goes from a bid to a deal when the admins say what the actual price is rather than the estimate. https://t.co/FOnHbJP4rT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 11, 2021

Thoughts?

Fan frustration at a deal to rescue Derby County is understandable. This is especially so when factoring in the fact two previous deals failed and effectively helped land the club in the situation they are currently in.

However, as Nixon points out in his quote tweeted reply, Chris Kirchner is the only bidder who has demonstrated proof of funds to both the administrators and the EFL.

Whilst not mathematically sealed, relegation for Derby County does look to be on the cards. The safety of 21st place in the table is 17 points away – the equivalent of nearly six wins.

What is needed now, to bring a little stability, is for the administrators running the club to agree on a price that is needed to conclude a deal.