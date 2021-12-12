West Brom made the decision to release Tom Solanke at the end of last season.

West Brom chose not to extend his contract and he left on a free transfer.

Solanke, 20, spent the summer weighing up his next move and had a trial at Port Vale.

However, the League Two side decided not to hand him a deal in the end and he has subsequently spent the past couple of months at non-league Stourbridge to get game time.

New move

Solanke has now secured himslef a new move though and has been snapped up by National League side Weymouth.

He impressed the Terrars enough on trial to land himself a deal and made his debut yesterday against Wrexham.

‘Delighted’…

Their boss, Brian Stock, has said: “We’re delighted to have signed Tom. He was a player who was made aware to us, when looking at recruiting players for our squad, and we identified that he would compliment the group of players that we already have.

“He’s a different type of player, one that can hold in midfield, he’s very strong and can get around the pitch with his physicality and energy and is fantastic on the ball.”

West Brom spell

Solanke rose up through the academy at West Brom and was initially a key player for their Under-18s side before making the step up to the Under-23s.

He played 33 times altogether for the Baggies’ development squad, three of which came in the EFL Trophy last season.

His exit from the Hawthorns will have been a blow but he has a chance to rise back up the leagues now after linking up with Weymouth.