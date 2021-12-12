Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest will review Harry Arter’s situation in January, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the midfielder on loan in the last transfer window.

Arter, 31, made a return to the club where he started his career.

However, he has since struggled for regular game time with the Addicks.

London News Online say there is an option to review the arrangement next month.

Season so far

Arter rocked up at the Valley in late August and has since made four league appearances.

Charlton are well stocked with options in the middle of the park and the Republic of Ireland international currently finds himself down the pecking order somewhat.

Nottingham Forest situation

The experienced midfielder joined Nottingham Forest in September 2020 on a three-year deal from AFC Bournemouth.

He still has another year left on his contract at the City Ground but only played 15 times for them last season.

His future with the Championship outfit will depend on whether Steve Cooper sees him in his plans.

Prior to his move to Forest, Arter had loan spells at Cardiff City and Fulham respectively.

January plans

Charlton owner, Thomas Sandgaard, has provided some insight into his plans for January:

“I expect we will be doing a mix of investment in very young players, up-and-coming, that we can develop much further and therefore they can keep playing for us as we hopefully move up the ranks.”

“And maybe one, maximum two, loan players to strengthen a couple of positions where we still see we are a little bit weak.”

Charlton won 2-0 at home to Cambridge United yesterday to extend their decent run of form under Johnnie Jackson.