Fleetwood Town are struggling at the moment in League One. The Cod Army currently sit 19th in the table. They are just two points clear of the relegation places.

Fleetwood sacked former Preston boss Simon Grayson late in November as results faltered and the club tumbled down the table.

Since then, the club has been under the hand of caretaker manager, Stephen Crainey. Writing in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63), Alan Nixon adds that they want to make this permanent.

Cod Army want to make caretaker boss permanent

Sun man Nixon writes that Fleetwood “want to offer Stephen Crainey the manager’s job” as they look to battle against the pull of relegation.

Nixon adds that one of the reasons that they are looking to promote from within is to “try to keep a lid on their costs.”

He also states that the club hope that Crainey does enough in his temporary role as caretaker to earn a permanent position with the northwest coast club.

Thoughts?

They say that it is better the devil you know than the one you don’t and Fleetwood certainly know Crainey.

Since taking over the reins from the sacked Simon Grayson, Crainey has tasted defeat just once in four League One games. He has won his last two in the league, including a 2-1 win against Gillingham yesterday.

With wanting to keep costs down, plumping for Crainey on a permanent basis might not be a bad call. He seems to have steadied to ship since Grayson departed the club and results are heading in the right direction.