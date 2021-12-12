Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is Ipswich Town’s top target amid links to him this past week, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys are in the hunt for a replacement for Paul Cook and want to lure their former defender into League One.

However, that is proving to be a tall order and Football Insider say the East Anglian side are currently ‘not confident’ of being able to prize Mowbray away from Ewood Park.

They may have to turn to other targets and are said to have interviewed ex-Millwall and Cardiff City manager Neil Harris.

Read: Ipswich Town goalkeeper could be recalled in January

John Terry is also under consideration, but his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard isn’t believed to be interested.

Mowbray?

The Mowbray to Ipswich links have emerged over recent days and were originally reported by Suffolk News.

He knows the club inside out and has promotion experience from the third tier.

His Blackburn side are currently flying in the Championship though and are sat in 4th place.

Career to date

Mowbray spent five years as a defender at Ipswich from 1995 to 2000 before retiring from playing.

He has since delved into the coaching world and has previously managed Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

Read: Ipswich Town midfielder heads out on loan

Blackburn spell

Blackburn came calling for him in 2017 and he has been with the Lancashire side since then, overseeing 242 games so far.

He guided Rovers to promotion from the Championship at the first time of asking and his side have since competed well in the second tier.

They have their sights set on the Premier League now but may need to fend off interest from Ipswich in their manager first.