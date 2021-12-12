Lincoln City are hoping to sign Linfield youngster Trai Hume, as per a report by the Belfast Telegraph.

Lincoln City have made a bid for the defender ahead of the January transfer window.

Hume, 19, is believed to be on the radar of various English clubs this winter.

However, the Imps are believed to be leading the race for his signature at this stage.

Read: Lincoln City could offload attacker in January

Hume still has another year left on his contract at Linfield but his side are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

Signings eyed

Lincoln are currently 18th in League One after a slow first-half of the season.

Michael Appleton’s side got to the Play-Off final last term and were denied promotion to the Championship by Blackpool.

They are poised to delve into the transfer window next month to bolster their ranks in a hope they can climb up the league table during the second-half of the campaign.

Read: Lincoln City making plans if goalkeepers goes back to parent club

Career to date

Hume has been on the books at Linfield for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy there.

He was loaned out to Ballymema United earlier this year to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The teenager has played 24 times for Linfield in all competitions to date but is now on the radar of Lincoln with a potential move to England on the cards,