Gary Neville has revealed that he tried to sign Brentford starlet Charlie Goode for Salford City a couple of years ago.

Speaking on Sky Sports (as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo) the Ammies’ co-owner said the League Two outfit missed out on signing him.

Goode, 26, had talks with the North West club after he became available after his spell at Scunthorpe United.

However, in the end he ended up moving to Northampton Town instead.

Premier League player now

Goode then impressed during his spell at Sixfields and earned himself a switch to Brentford in August 2020.

He was part of Thomas Frank’s side promoted from the Championship last season.

The centre-back has since been enjoying a run in the first-team in the Premier League with the Bees.

His career has taken a completely different path to what it could have done if he had joined Salford in 2019.

Career to date

Goode had spells in the academies at Watford and Fulham as a youngster before dropping into non-league with stints at Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon.

Scunthorpe United then threw him a Football League lifeline in 2015 and he spent four years at Glanford Park.

His contract with the Iron expired in 2019 and Salford were interested in snapping him up. However, Northampton won the race for his signature and sold him a year later for £1 million.

Salford situation

Gary Bowyer’s side are currently 17th in the table and lost 2-1 away at Mansfield Town yesterday.