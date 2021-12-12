Blackpool are on a bit of a horror run at the moment in the Sky Bet Championship. That run has seen them lose their last three games.

The Tangerines find themselves nestled in an uncomfortable 17th place in the Championship table. Their 27 points place them just eight points away from the drop zone.

According to Alan Nixon writing in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63), Blackpool have an interest in Crewe winger Owen Dale who is currently on loan with them.

Dale a wanted man says Nixon – one obstacle

Dale has been on loan at Bloomfield Road this season and Nixon writes that Neil Critchley’s side wants to hold onto him. He’s currently recovering from a foot problem and is fighting his way back to fitness.

His time with The Seasiders this current campaign has seen him make just seven Championship appearances. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in this span of games.

The obstacle to a successful permanent deal at the end of the season is a simple one – price. The Railwaymen are insisting that a deal is struck at £500,000 for their coveted winger.

That is too much for Blackpool says Nixon with them looking to land him cheaper than that. Nixon writes that The ‘Pool will “offer less with extras linked in based on his appearances.”

Thoughts?

Blackpool must have been impressed by what they’ve seen from Dale so far in the limited number of games he’s featured in. That is likely to be behind their thoughts on wanting to keep hold of him.

Nixon makes in clear that they are not willing to deal with Crewe at their £500,000 asking price – preferring a more structured deal. This style of offer is a standard ploy by clubs looking to mediate between a high fee and the need to land a target.

Even at Crewe’s asking price, there are likely many who think that Owen Dale would be a snip. However, that doesn’t include Blackpool according to Sum man Nixon who are interested but on their own terms