Portsmouth keen on AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker
Portsmouth are keen on AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.
Portsmouth are looking to sign him in the January transfer window, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63).
Guinness-Walker, 22, has been impressive for Wimbledon so far this season.
However, Mark Robinson’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.
Contract situation
Guinness-Walker is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.
The Dons run the risk of losing him for nothing next year unless they cash in on him or can agree a new deal.
Career to date
The defender started his career in the academies of Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
He then dropped into non-league as a youngster and caught the eye playing for Metropolitan Police.
Wimbledon handed him a trial in 2019 and he did enough to land himself a move to the London club.
Recent years
Guiness-Walker broke into the Dons’ first-team in his first season and has since been a regular in the third tier.
He has made 85 appearances over the past few campaigns and has chipped in with three goals.
What now?
Portsmouth are being linked with a move for him this January as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.