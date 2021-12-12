Portsmouth are keen on AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Portsmouth are looking to sign him in the January transfer window, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63).

Guinness-Walker, 22, has been impressive for Wimbledon so far this season.

However, Mark Robinson’s side could face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

Contract situation

Guinness-Walker is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

The Dons run the risk of losing him for nothing next year unless they cash in on him or can agree a new deal.

Career to date

The defender started his career in the academies of Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

He then dropped into non-league as a youngster and caught the eye playing for Metropolitan Police.

Wimbledon handed him a trial in 2019 and he did enough to land himself a move to the London club.

Recent years

Guiness-Walker broke into the Dons’ first-team in his first season and has since been a regular in the third tier.

He has made 85 appearances over the past few campaigns and has chipped in with three goals.

What now?

Portsmouth are being linked with a move for him this January as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.