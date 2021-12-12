Ipswich Town loanee Christian Walton is set to be recalled by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ipswich Town are poised to lose their goalkeeper this winter, as per a report by The Sun.

Walton, 26, has been a key player for the Tractor Boys this season in League One.

However, his parent club plan to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window to a Championship side.

Uncertain contract situation

The former England youth international is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Brighton run the risk of losing him for nothing in June next year if they don’t cash in on him next month.

Story so far

Ipswich swooped to sign him on a season-long loan deal in late August and he has since made the number one spot his own at Portman Road.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions this term and has kept three clean sheets.

Career to date

Walton started out at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago.

Walton has only played six times for the Premier League club though and has also been loaned out to Bury, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers in the past to gain experience.