Bolton Wanderers are closing in on a deal to sign AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan.

Bolton Wanderers want to lure the fellow League One man to the North West this winter, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63).

Hartigan, 21, has rejected a new contract offer at Wimbledon and is expected to leave the club.

The Trotters are keeping one eye on the upcoming January transfer window as they look to add some reinforcements into their ranks.

This season

Hartigan has been a key player for the Dons so far this term and has made 26 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and six assists.

His contract with Mark Robinson’s side expires next summer and they risk losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him next month.

He was also been linked with a move to Championship outfit Hull City earlier this season.

Early career

Hartigan joined Wimbledon at the age of 14 and has since risen up through their academy.

He signed his first professional contract at 17 and made his first-team debut in a League Cup clash against Brentford in 2017.

Recent years

The youngster has gone on to become a key player for the London outfit and has made 136 appearances for their senior side in all competitions to date.

He also had a loan spell away at Newport County in League Two in the last campaign.