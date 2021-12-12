Blackburn Rovers’ attack is spearheaded by Chilean international Ben Brereton Diaz. The prolific frontman has struck 17 goals in 22 Championship games this season.

Blackburn Rovers face a lot of interest in him but there could be good news on the horizon for Tony Mowbray’s men regarding fellow hitman Sam Gallagher.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63), Alan Nixon says that Rovers are “close to agreeing a new long-term deal” with Gallagher. The Ewood Park outfit is looking to get a deal agreed ahead of him entering the last 12 months of his current one in the Summer.

Gallagher wanted by Blackburn

Gallagher has been with the Lancashire outfit since signing for the club in a 2019 deal from Premier League Southampton. He joined the club on an undisclosed fee.

Since signing for Rovers, Gallagher has made 145 appearances – including those earned on a loan spell prior to his 2019 permanent arrival. Those 145 games have returned 32 goals and 17 assists.

Included in that overall total are 14 games in this season’s Championship campaign so far. These have seen him score five goals and provide three assists.

Blackburn are facing a lot of interest in Sam Gallagher’s strike partner, Ben Brereton Diaz. This includes interest from Premier League sides such as Leeds United says The Sun’s Nixon in another article.

Blackburn have priced Brereton Diaz in the £25million bracket and they are hoping that will fend off any interest in him this coming January. However, Premier League pockets do have some depth to them.

Facing the potential problem of having to find a replacement, it does make sense to have a degree of security that would come from securing striker Gallagher to a longer deal.