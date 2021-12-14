The O’s 21st game of last season was a 2-0 win at home to rivals Southend United at the back-end of December. It left them in 10th-place of the League Two table and in a good position heading into the January window.

However, four new additions to the squad couldn’t prevent a downturn in form that saw the departure of then-manager Ross Embleton which saw Jobi McAnuff made Interim player-manager until the end of the season.

Here we look at Orient’s 2021/22 season so far…

Orient have a number of exciting players in their ranks, especially in defence. The O’s are notoriously strong defensively since Kenny Jackett took over, having only conceded 20 goals in 21 league games this year.

This season the likes of Omar Beckles has prevailed into a key feature of the starting XI since his summer move from Crewe. Shadrach Ogie has also made himself a crucial player having returned from his loan spell at Aldershot Town last season.

Elsewhere, Theo Archibald is another name who’s further cemented his name in the starting XI, playing in a variety of positions since joining on loan from Lincoln City.

As well as some names who’ve improved, there’s also been some who’ve perhaps struggled compared to last season.

Dan Happe has struggled to nail down a starting spot having lost his place in the early weeks of the season. Darren Pratley has also struggled to adapt following his summer move from Charlton.

Areas to improve…

On paper, not much could be better for the O’s. Second-highest in the league for goals scored and third-highest for goals conceded, the statistics look quite promising for the East London side.

However, Orient have won only one of their 10 away league games this year, and have drawn 10 of their 21 league games overall. The side are prone to struggling to break down teams, while solid defensively, which leads to an excessive amount of stalemates.

In the midfield area, both captain Darren Pratley and Dan Kemp have failed to impress this year, while Hector Kyprianou has again proved inconsistent. With Jackett’s tactics requiring three midfielders, it has proven a struggle to pick a successful and consistent midfield.

January agenda?

Reports coming out of Millwall suggest that despite a long injury list at the club, there are no plans for Alex Mitchell to be recalled as cover. However, should the situation evolve and he is recalled the club will be looking to act quickly to replace him if necessary.

Elsewhere, the club will look at a new right-sided wing back as Tom James picked up a hamstring injury against Crawley Town on Saturday, with former target Elvis Bwomono still available.

At a club forum last week, chairman Nigel Travis and director of football Martin Ling both urged the need for new additions in January without breaking the bank, with a new creative midfielder likely, with the inconsistent form of Dan Kemp and Orient missing out on the signing of Otis Khan in October.

Up next for the O’s is a trip to Tranmere Rovers next week.