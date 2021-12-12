Blackburn lost last season’s leading goalscorer Adam Armstrong who was snapped up by Premier League side Southampton in the summer.

Now The Sun’s Alan Nixon says Tony Mowbray’s men could face Leeds United interest in star striker Ben Brereton-Diaz. That interest won’t come cheap for a player Sun man Nixon says is being eyed by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds United show interest says Nixon

The Sun’s Nixon writes that Leeds “are checking out” Ben Brereton Diaz who he terms a “goal machine.” He adds that this is because the Whites are “desperate” for a cutting edge up front whilst they struggle to cope without Patrick Bamford’s goals.

Goals are what Brereton Diaz brings to the table and there is a lot of evidence for that from his 22 Championship games this season for Tony Mowbray’s side. Those Championship appearances have seen him hit 17 goals and these run alongside two goals whilst on international duty with Chile.

Nixon does add a glimmer of hope for any worried Rovers fans. He says that the Ewood Park outfit’s insistence on a £25million asking price “is putting off bidders.” and that includes Leeds.

There is other interest in him from the likes of cash-rich Newcastle United and Brighton were also said to be close to agreeing on a deal.

Thoughts?

There is little doubt that 22-year-old Brereton Diaz is in the form of his life this season. Evidence of that comes from his 17 Championship strikes alone. That total is only three fewer than the 20 goals he’s managed across his whole career before this season.

Of course, there will be some who will say that £25million as an asking price is a headline figure intended to scare prospective interest away. That would be a wise thing as no other Blackburn players are stepping up to the mound when it comes to pitching in with goals.

Leeds United do need striker reinforcement what with Bamford looking likely out injured for another stretch. Being in the Premier League means that they have the money.

Blackburn are in a somewhat precarious position. Brereton Diaz’s 17 goals are a banner for any goal-shy club to come in and test the waters with a speculative bid. that would leave Rovers just a month to find a replacement to replace Brereton Diaz’s goals.