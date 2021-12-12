Swansea City went into yesterday’s game against Nottingham Forest on the back of inconsistent form. It was a game that saw them start off proceedings hovering around midtable in the Championship.

Swansea fans might have wanted a break in this inconsistent form but it was not to be. The South Wales side were blitzed by Nottingham Forest in a 4-1 mauling.

The first half was pretty much even, with both side’s exertions having nothing to show with a 0-0 half on the cards. However, an explosion of goals from Forest via Philip Zinckernagel (48′), Lewis Grabban (50′), Brennan Johnson (68′) and Caf (90+3′) with only a Joel Piroe reply (62′) saw Swansea well and truly beaten.

It was a mauling that saw Russel Martin’s side stumble and finish the day in 16th place. Here are three Swansea players who really let their manager down against a rampant Forest outfit.

Ben Hamer – WhoScored rating 4.52

It was a bad day at the office for Hamer what with him having to pick the ball out of the net four times. What compounded that bad day was him dropping a shot from Jordi Osei-Tutu that Brennan Johnson lashed in to make it 3-1.

Ryan Bennett – WhoScored rating 5.71

Bennett was playing as part of a back three for Swansea and it was a back three that creaked and folded in the second half. Whilst he completed 57 passes with insane accuracy (95%), his defensive game wasn’t that on point. He didn’t make any tackles or clearances and just two interceptions.

Ben Cabango – WhoScored rating 5.82

21-year-old Cabango is very highly rated by some observers. Yesterday’s performance against Forest wasn’t one where he covered himself in much glory. Whilst he did make two tackles and two interceptions, he didn’t really step up and impose himself as the game drifted away from the Swans.

Data derived from the Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest match profile on the WhoScored website.