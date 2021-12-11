Ipswich Town drew 1-1 away at Wigan Athletic in League One this afternoon.

Ipswich Town headed to Wigan Athletic in League One today, managerless following the sacking of Paul Cook earlier this month.

It’s been a difficult season for the Tractor Boys and they were right up against it today against a top to chasing side in Wigan Athletic.

And it was the Latics who struck first today – they found a first-half lead through Callum Lang, capping what looked to be a miserable day for Ipswich.

But second half substitute James Norwood would score with 15 minute of coming on to the pitch to put Ipswich back on level terms.

There were some weak performance from the Tractor Boys today, and none stood out as being more so than Macauley Bonne – the striker hasn’t scored since the start of November after a blistering start to the season, and faced criticism today.

See what these Ipswich Town fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance today:

Bonne needs dropping. Poor first touch and constantly offside. #itfc — Dan Osborne (@DanOsborne2) December 11, 2021

Norwood’s done more in 5 mins than Bonne has in 5 games #itfc — Dan Palmer (@palmfaceee) December 11, 2021

Is Bonne on the pitch?… get Nors on now! 🙄💙 #itfc — Johnny Duncan (@JohnnyDuncan) December 11, 2021

This is a game for Norwood. Bonne & Pigott have been awful #itfc — liambrunning (@liambrunning2) December 11, 2021

Bonne off & Norwood on please #itfc — Harry (@HG548_0) December 11, 2021

Bonne gone from a 2m striker to a 2k striker in the space of six weeks. #itfc — Ian G (@illinoisblue) December 11, 2021