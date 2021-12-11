Sunderland won 2-1 at home against Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has faced some criticism in recent weeks. But his side entered into today’s game on the back of an emphatic 5-0 win over Morecambe last time out.

A visit today from the Green Army promised to be a feisty encounter, with Steven Schumacher the man in charge following Ryan Lowe’s move to Preston North End.

Sunderland though would find themselves two goals in front at half-time owing to early strikes from Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead.

Dan Scarr pulled one back for the visitors in the second half but Sunderland held on for an important, and impressive win.

Broadhead impressed today – he scored with a neat back-heel finish to take his League One tally to four in 11 games for the Black Cats.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance today:

Get Broadhead signed up ASAP — Liam (@LB01__) December 11, 2021

It would seem we are just going to score beautiful goals today. Nathan Broadhead is a little gem, can we keep him @i_nesbot? https://t.co/wgVBYNnsMv — Andrew Alcock (@andy_alcock) December 11, 2021

Gotta keep our two Germans like & Nathan Broadhead if we can — BRI-SAFC (@safcking) December 11, 2021