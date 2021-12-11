Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 away at Crewe Alexandra in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday headed to Crewe Alexandra in League One this afternoon. Darren Moore’ side went into this game on an 11 game unbeaten run in the league, but having drawn their last two.

And it was the Owls who headed into half-time in front thanks to a trademark Barry Bannan goal – the Wednesday skipper scored just his second goal of the season with a fine finish on 27 minutes.

Lee Gregory scored in the second half to seal what was a commanding 2-0 win at Crewe, with the Owls moving up into 7th with the win – level on points with Plymouth in 6th.

Bannan has had his critics this season. But with his goal today and overall performance he reminded everyone of just how classy a player he is.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 32-year-old today:

Quality goal from Bannan that 👏 #swfc — Matt (@_MLT92) December 11, 2021

Bannan is a reyt player btw — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) December 11, 2021

Morphed into Nuhiu at QPR then Bannan. Reyt goyal. — Wayne (@waynestevens18) December 11, 2021

BANNAN OHHHH MAGIC MAN — 𝕨𝕚𝕝𝕝☔️ (@mrwendywill) December 11, 2021