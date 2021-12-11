Charlton Athletic won 2-0 at home against Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic started the day on level points with Cambridge United, with the Addicks occupying 14th-place of the League One table ahead of kick-off and the U’s 15th.

Johnnie Jackson has been impressing since taking caretaker charge of the club and his side started strongly today.

Conor Washington gave the home side the lead on the half hour mark – his sixth league goal of the campaign so far, before adding his seventh and Charlton’s second of the day late on.

An impressive win for Charlton who move up unto the top half with a win.

There were some strong individual performances from the Charlton players today, and none seemed to impress more so than Washington – the 29-year-old was his usual hard-working self, and he took his goal well too.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about his performance today:

Conor really showing how valuable he is #cafc — International Addicks (@int_addicks) December 11, 2021

Lovely working the ball into that position and such a nice turn by Washington! #cafc — James ⚔️ (@ThatRationalFan) December 11, 2021

What a goal Conor Washington 😍😍😍 #cafc — FrenchAddick 🇫🇷 (@keepup98) December 11, 2021

Yessss!!!!! What a class finish. Touch and the rocket into the corner 😍 #cafc https://t.co/R3to6F16SB — { wsc }; (@WSC0_X) December 11, 2021

always gonna be weren’t it https://t.co/9lMVLhzP6f — Squeeze (@squeezefootball) December 11, 2021