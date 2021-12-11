West Brom beat Reading 1-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

West Brom welcomed Reading in the Championship today, with the Baggies starting the day in 3rd-place of the Championship table and the Royals in 20th.

Valerien Ismael has been come under scrutiny in recent weeks but in the previous outing v Coventry City and in the opening hour of today’s game, the Baggies looked much better.

And they were eventually rewarded with the opening and only goal of the game soon after the hour mark – Callum Robinson scoring with his fourth league goal of the campaign.

Though it was Taylor Gardner-Hickman who once again stood out. The 19-year-old started his second game in a row and thoroughly impressed.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about the Englishman’s performance today:

TGH is a proper footballer never let's you down we're ever he plays still only young aswell #wba — tomo (@tomoFoot) December 11, 2021

TGH was superb in the build up to that goal btw, right in front of us, kid looks the real deal #wba — hannah 🏳️‍🌈 she/her (@Hannanar) December 11, 2021

TGH going to get POTY, just because he’s played every outfield position possible at this rate. #wba https://t.co/wsvwedTbJJ — Nath Kinsell (@thenathkinsell) December 11, 2021

Good goal….

Gardner-Hickman though has been outstanding…#WBAREA — BOBTAYLOR (@BOBTAYL01081689) December 11, 2021

get gardner hickman signed up on a long term deal — Joe (@joebell45) December 11, 2021

Gardner-Hickman is simply quality. — John (@johnwba01) December 11, 2021