Nottingham Forest started yesterday afternoon’s game against Swansea City on the back of a 2-0 win against Peterborough. This was part of a seven-game unbeaten streak that saw them in 13th place in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest fans would likely have been hoping their side claim all three points against a somewhat inconsistent Swans outfit who’d lost their last two games.

It was a first-half display that saw Swansea in the ascendency in a half where they dominated possession (70.9%) and created more chances (5) than did Forest (2). That was equality that lent itself to the half-time scoreline which was 0-0.

The opening salvoes of the second half definitely belonged to OFrest who really came out of the traps quickly. They were quickly 1-0 to the good through Philip Zinckernagel (48′) before veteran Lewis Grabban (50′) made it 2-0.

Swansea pulled one back through Joel Piroe (62′) but the impressive Brennan Johnson (68′) made it 3-1. There was still enough time for Forest to get a late fourth goal, Cafu (90+3′) putting the cherry on top of a fine Forest performance.

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who glowed for Steve Cooper as he took revenge against his former employers Swansea City.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 8.04

20-year-old forward Johnson is one of those tipped for a big future by some observers. His goal and assist yesterday, his fourth and fifth respectively, were enough to justify those citing his potential. Other than those headline-grabbing moments, Johnson had a pretty low-key game.

Lewis Grabban – WhoScored rating 7.84

Veteran forward Grabban was another Forest man who notched up a goal and assist against the Swans. That goal gave him nine for the season, a total augmented with three assists. His presence was a thorn in Swansea’s side all day long as he produced three key passes leading to chances for Forest players.

Philip Zinckernagel – WhoScored rating 7.20

26-year-old Dane Zinckernagel continues to improve and is beginning to show the dual-threat nature he possesses. His goal against a struggling Swansea outfit was his fourth of the season. Like Johnson, the rest of his game was a low-key affair with him only completing four passes from seven attempts.

Data derived from the Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest match profile on the WhoScored website.