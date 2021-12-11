Nottingham Forest won 4-1 away at Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper returned to former club Swansea City in the Championship today, with his Forest side going into the game on the back of a seven game unbeaten run.

After a scrappy first half, Forest came out firing in the second, scoring two goals in quick succession.

The first came through Philip Zinckernagel and the second Lewis Grabban. The Reds stepped up a gear after the break – Swansea pulled one back through Joel Piroe but Brennan Johnson sealed the win soon after, and Cafu also getting on the score-sheet late on.

There were some strong performances from the Forest players today, with Johnson impressing once again. But the Welshman was deemed to have dived today and it was one that caught the attention of Forest fans.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter after that moment:

I’m sorry but that’s embarrassing from Brennan Johnson. #nffc — Scott Cresswell (@ScottCresswell) December 11, 2021

Johnson having his best game for a while but that was embarrassing #nffc — Reg Prescott NFFC (@s_d_j_h) December 11, 2021

Right call by the ref there. Johnson went down from nothing #nffc — Jonny (@Jonny1865) December 11, 2021

Brennan Johnson having a great game but that dive was embarrassing. Swans defence is a shambles! — Liam Bowen (@Bowen1994) December 11, 2021

Wtf is brennan johnson on 😂 — Fleeet (@FleetNFFC) December 11, 2021