Preston North End fans have delivered their verdict on Ryan Lowe’s first starting XI in charge of the club.

Preston North End fans will be eagerly awaiting the first game under Ryan Lowe’s management following his arrival from Plymouth Argyle.

Lowe’s impressive job at the Pilgrims has landed him his first Championship job, taking up the helm at Deepdale following the sacking of Frankie McAvoy.

His first game in charge of Preston comes against Barnsley, presenting the Lilywhites with a good chance to begin their new era with three points.

The Tykes changed manager recently themselves, bringing in Poya Asbaghi after parting ways with Markus Schopp. However, Asbaghi is still searching his first win with the club, with the club winless in five games and sitting 23rd place.

Ahead of the tie, Preston North End’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up in their first game under Lowe:

Iversen (GK); Van den Berg, Whiteman, Bauer, Browne (C), Johnson, McCann, Hughes, Riis, Maguire, Earl

Upon the announcement of Lowe’s selection, here’s what fans had to say on Twitter:

Strong side …shame Ched is out though. — PNE4Ever33 (@pne_slk1971) December 11, 2021

Strong side. Just Ched didn’t make it from the doubtfuls yesterday. COYW! — gordon jackson (@baxiboy0406) December 11, 2021

Best team — Mark Holt (@HoltMarkholt2) December 11, 2021

like the look of that me https://t.co/WkCprSZMCT — james (@jbpnefc) December 11, 2021

Was always going to have players like DJ in the team. Footballers need to be in the team to create https://t.co/zfoPLbltdv — Northern Corinthian-Casuals (@CasualsNorthern) December 11, 2021