Fulham fans have delivered their verdict on Marco Silva’s starting XI ahead of today’s Championship clash with Luton Town.

Fulham will be hoping to maintain their spot at the top of the Championship table with a win over Luton Town today.

The Cottagers have drawn their last three games and will be determined to make a return to winning ways, but they could have a firm test on their hands against the Hatters.

Nathan Jones’ side have been somewhat unpredictable this season. Last time out, they brought an end to a four-game winless streak with an impressive 3-0 win over Blackpool away from home. Luton have seven wins, seven draws and seven losses from their opening 21 games this season, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.

Ahead of kick-off, Fulham’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Rodak; Tete, Tosin, Ream, Bryan; Seri, Cairney (C), De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano; Mitrovic

Upon the confirmation of Marco Silva’s selection, fans have moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Arguably one of the best XI’s the Championship has ever seen. Technical quality on show is unreal. https://t.co/Hr1JKKxcPG — MichaelB (@mbffc) December 11, 2021

Lovely stuff, loving that team. TC will be important for a game like this! — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) December 11, 2021

Oh that is beautiful. Come on lads 🔥 — Freddie™ (@freddie_ffc) December 11, 2021

Loving this team, probably my favourite lineup of the season!⚫️⚪️ https://t.co/RDjxYnzVBm — Nicholas Carey (@CareyNicholas) December 11, 2021