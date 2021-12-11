West Brom fans have delivered their verdict on Valerien Ismael’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Reading.

West Brom returned to winning ways against Coventry City last weekend, and Valerien Ismael’s side will be determined to secure back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since September against Reading on Saturday.

The Baggies sit in 3rd place heading into the tie and with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and QPR closing in, another three points is needed.

As for their opponents, Reading, they have taken eight points from a possible 15 in their last five Championship games. A points deduction leaves them down in 20th place, so Veljko Paunovic and co will be looking to take all three points back to Berkshire as they look to rise back up the table.

Ahead of the clash, West Brom’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Johnstone (GK); Furlong, Bartley, Robinson, Livermore (C), Molumby, Hugill, Grant, Reach, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman

Upon the announcement of Valerien Ismael’s selection, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Some of this team is still not 100% fit either this is going to be a nightmare today unless something strange happens #wba https://t.co/FHnARD5StY — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) December 11, 2021

Trying to work out who's playing CB pic.twitter.com/9MhhXeR0vL — Ryan (@RyanPGlasgow) December 11, 2021

We playing 2-5-3? Fairs👏🏼 — Jacob Ojelay (@ojelayj) December 11, 2021

Must be ravaged by covid! But how refreshing that bench looks – couple get on and will give us a spark! COYB — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) December 11, 2021

What on Earth is that formation https://t.co/rQq9dfnnwJ — Jack⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@wbaxjack) December 11, 2021