Charlton Athletic entered yesterday’s game against Cambridge United on the back of a solid 2-0 win over Ipswich Town. It was a result that saw the Addicks sitting a disappointing 14th in the League One table.

Charlton fans would have been looking to build on a good win over the Tractor Boys with a victory against a Cambridge side one place below them at kick-off.

Possession-wise (50.8%/49.2%), it was an even half across the opening 45 minutes with the Addicks just about shading it. It was the same with chances, Charlton sharing three shots each with Cambridge. However, it was a half that saw Johnnie Jackson’s side go in 1-0 up thanks to Conor Washington (30′) who scored from an Alex Gilbey assist.

Cambridge pushed more in the opening stages of the second period, creating chances as they went looking for an equaliser. However, that equaliser was not to come and it was Washington (89′) who grabbed a late second goal of the afternoon to guarantee the Addicks all three points.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players who stood out in a vital win against a useful Cambridge United outfit.

Conor Washington – WhoScored rating 8.45

Striker Washington was the star of the day for Johnson’s Addicks with both their goals but his game was more than this. He had a phenomenal eight shots as the Addicks poured forward. He was also accurate (70%) in his distribution, 14 of his passes finding their intended targets. It was a game-winning performance from the Northern Ireland star.

Jason Pearce – WhoScored rating 7.56

Whilst Washinton was leading from the front, veteran defender Pearce was shoring up things at the back. The 34-year-old former Leeds man won seven headers, He played at the heart of a back three against Cambridge and his exertions helped Johnnie Jackson’s side to keep a clean sheet.

Akin Famewo – WhoScored rating 7.43

23-year-old Famewo was another Addick whose performance stood out in what was a hard game for the Londoners. He saw a lot of the ball (5.1%) and his 27 passes helped keep Charlton on the front foot. He also weighed in with two dribbles, four headers, one tackle and three clearances.

Data derived from the Charlton Athletic vs Cambridge United match profile on the WhoScored website.