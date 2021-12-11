Stoke City midfielder Adam Porter has extended his loan spell with National League side Altrincham, it has been confirmed.

Stoke City opted to send young midfielder Adam Porter out on loan to National League side Altrincham in November.

EFL clubs can do business with non-league clubs outside the transfer window as those outside the Football League don’t have to abide by said windows, opening the door for clubs to loan out young players to give them game time elsewhere.

That’s exactly what Stoke City have done with Porter, who has now extended his spell out on loan.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Potters have reached a fresh agreement over the youngster’s loan with Altrincham.

Porter will remain with the Robins for another 30 days, keeping him with the club until 2022.

Across all competitions, the 19-year-old has played seven times for Altrincham, helping them to six points from a possible 15 in the National League. His spell so far has given him further experience of senior football having already played twice for Stoke’s first-team.

The situation at Altrincham

After 18 games in the National League, Alty sit in 12th place.

They sit a healthy 10 points away from the relegation zone as the busy festive period gets underway and will be looking to improve on last season’s 17th place finish.

Having extended his loan by another 30 days, Porter should be available for selection as Altrincham face Bromley, Notts County, Stockport County (twice) and Barnet.