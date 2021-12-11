Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said the club are an “attractive” option for players looking to loan out young players ahead of the January transfer window.

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to bolster their ranks in the upcoming transfer window, with Ian Evatt looking to turn around his side’s fortunes in the New Year.

After a promising start to the season, the Trotters have won only two games since October 9th.

The January transfer window presents Bolton with the chance to bring in some fresh faces before embarking on the rest of the campaign, and manager Ian Evatt has now opened up on the club’s loan signing plans.

As quoted by the Bolton News, Evatt stated that Wanderers “have” to look at loan signings.

He also stated that he believes the League One side are an “attractive” option for clubs looking to send their top young talents out on loan in January. Here’s what Evatt had to say on the matter:

“We have to look at loans.

“Obviously, the style and the way we play, and the club that this is and where we are in the country – we are an attractive proposition for the big Category One teams to send their better young players out on loan, so it’s great for us that we’ll have that option.”

Before January…

While plans are put in place for the January transfer window, Bolton Wanderers will be looking to pick up some much-needed points before the New Year.

Evatt’s side face Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers, Morecambe and Burton Albion in their next four games prior to 2022.

The run could be crucial as the Trotters look to avoid letting their season fall into obscurity. Currently sitting in 16th place, Bolton are eight points away from the relegation zone and 10 away from the play-off spots.