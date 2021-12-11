Sheffield United have begun discussions with out of contract players, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Sheffield United’s decision to part ways with Slavisa Jokanovic and replace him with Paul Heckingbottom raised plenty of eyebrows, but the former Leeds United and Barnsley boss has enjoyed a successful start to life at the helm.

The Blades have won both games under Heckingbottom’s management and they’ll be looking to make it four consecutive wins against QPR on Monday evening.

However, with the January window on the horizon and some players entering the final six months of their contracts, there is some work to be done off the pitch.

Now, Heckingbottom has opened up on the situation regarding out of contract players, confirming discussions have begun.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom said:

“We are discussing them, we are discussing them now already, which you have got to do.

“When you have been in a couple of weeks you want to see how people respond. I have said before we have a lot of good players here, but when you have good players they want to play.

“Some will respond and be fantastic for us and help us hopefully climb the league and others may be frustrated that they are not getting minutes, so that always comes into the balance as well.

“We will see how things pan out over the next few months.

“We are keeping dialogue with the players, as we do, and also making the best decision for us with what we think is right short term and long term.”

Looking ahead to January

It was a difficult summer window for the Blades, Jokanovic wasn’t given the backing he needed to make his mark on the squad.

The team still boasts some highly talented players, but Heckingbottom may well want to bring in some fresh faces of his own to shape his ranks to his liking.

Key players such as Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Ben Osborn are among the players closing in on six months until their deal runs out though, so Heckingbottom will be keen to resolve their futures sooner rather than later.