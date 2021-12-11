Millwall boss Gary Rowett has remained coy on links with Arsenal’s sought-after striker Folarin Balogun.

Millwall are among the multiple Championship sides to have been linked with a move for Arsenal’s young striker Folarin Balogun.

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough were linked with the Gunners prodigy last month (The Sun on Sunday, 14.11) before Bournemouth, Swansea City and Millwall were all said to be keen.

Now, amid the Lions’ links with a move for Balogun, manager Gary Rowett has moved to deliver his verdict.

As quoted by the South London Press, Rowett remained tight-lipped on the rumours regarding a January swoop for Balogun, but admitted that his recruitment team will be enquiring about “any good young striker out there”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Our recruitment team will make enquiries for any good young striker out there.

“Whether those enquiries go any further or come to the point where the player is available, I don’t know. There is always going to be that speculation, most of the time away from my desk.

“We’ll look at players and we’re looking at quite a few players at the moment. We haven’t decided exactly what we’re going to do in the next window. It’s always quite fluid at our club.

“It’s a nice problem that the forwards are starting to find a little more form and starting to perform to a much higher level with more regularity.

“If that continues up until the window then perhaps there will be less of a need to sign a player in that position.”

Millwall’s current strikers

Benik Afobe (on loan from Stoke City), Tom Bradshaw, Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson are all available to Rowett as it stands, though Afobe and Bradshaw have been the starters in recent weeks.

Smith has mainly been deployed off the bench, while the latter mentioned Bodvarsson is yet to make a Championship appearance this season.

Afobe and Bradshaw are the top scorers of the quartet, both having scored four league goals this season.

It awaits to be seen if Millwall look to add some more firepower to their attacking ranks in January, with the club currently sat four points away from the play-off spots in 8th.