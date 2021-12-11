Coventry City fans have delivered their verdict on Mark Robins’ starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Coventry City have been the Championship’s surprise package so far this season, though they are without a win in four games and dropped out of the play-off spots for the first time since August after losing to West Brom last weekend.

The Sky Blues are without a win in four, but today’s trip to Huddersfield Town presents Mark Robins’ side with a chance to return to winning ways.

As for the hosts, they too have struggled somewhat recently. The Terriers have won only one of their last six Championship games and sit in 11th as it stands. Three points for Carlos Corberan’s side would move them just one point behind Coventry, so hopefully an intriguing tie awaits.

Ahead of the tie, Mark Robins’ starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Moore (GK), Rose, McFadzean, Kelly (C), Allen, O’Hare, Sheaf, Hyam, Kane, Dabo, Godden.

Upon the announcement of Robins’ selection, Coventry City fans delivered their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Decent team that, lets get the three points — Jamie Hands (@JamieHands042) December 11, 2021

Not the best ain’t going nowhere with 1 up front — Liam Drinkwater (@LiamDrinkwater3) December 11, 2021

You love to see it. — Glen Walker (@glenw1411) December 11, 2021

Decent squad, shame Hamer is injured, good attacking team, glad dabo isn’t a cb again, hopefully a big 3pts #PUSB https://t.co/WibG0CSY7a — Tom Upton 🇸🇪🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@TomUpto94934917) December 11, 2021

Would have liked to have gone 2 up top today but hopefully we can get the win with this 🤞👍 — Jason Booth CCFC (@jasonboothy) December 11, 2021