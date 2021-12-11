Carlisle United boss Keith Millen says there is no progress on talks with goalkeeper Mark Howard.

His contract at Brunton Park expires at the end of the year.

The League Two side are yet to make a breakthrough in discussions with the experienced stopper, as detailed in a report by the News and Star.

Howard, 35, has been their first choice since signing on a free transfer in October.

The veteran is due to become a free agent again this winter and Carlisle are in ‘ongoing’ discussions over his future.

Past couple of years

Howard joined Scunthorpe United in October last year after leaving Blackpool at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and played 14 times last season to help the Iron stay up in League Two.

However, he wasn’t offered a new deal last summer and left Glanford Park.

Experienced player

Howard is vastly experienced in the game and has racked up just under 300 appearances so far in his career.

He has had spells with the likes of Arsenal, Cardiff City, St Mirren, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

Having someone like him in and around the squad will be usual to Millen in a relegation battle so they will be hoping his situation is resolved soon.

What next?

Carlisle have a big game this afternoon against Stevenage away.

They are only above the bottom two by a single point at the moment.