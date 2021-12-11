Huddersfield Town fans have delivered their verdict on Carlos Corberan’s starting XI as the Terriers host Coventry City.

Huddersfield Town have won only one of their last six games and are without a win in three, but today’s lunchtime clash with Coventry City presents the Terriers with a chance to turn their form around.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 11th place having fallen away from the play-off spots in recent weeks.

Their opponents Coventry City have also seen their early-season form fade away somewhat. The Sky Blues are without a win in four Championship games but still sit just outside the top six, one point behind Stoke City in 7th place.

Ahead of today’s tie, Huddersfield’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Nicholls; Lees, Colwill, Pearson; Toffolo, High, Holmes, O’Brien (C), Thomas; Koroma, Ward.

