Huddersfield Town fans have delivered their verdict on Carlos Corberan’s starting XI as the Terriers host Coventry City.

Huddersfield Town have won only one of their last six games and are without a win in three, but today’s lunchtime clash with Coventry City presents the Terriers with a chance to turn their form around.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 11th place having fallen away from the play-off spots in recent weeks.

Their opponents Coventry City have also seen their early-season form fade away somewhat. The Sky Blues are without a win in four Championship games but still sit just outside the top six, one point behind Stoke City in 7th place.

Ahead of today’s tie, Huddersfield’s starting XI has been confirmed. Here’s how they line up:

Nicholls; Lees, Colwill, Pearson; Toffolo, High, Holmes, O’Brien (C), Thomas; Koroma, Ward.

Upon the announcement of Corberan’s selection, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Turton on the bench 🕺🏽 Merry christmas x — 🥷🏼lily (@lilytxylor) December 11, 2021

I can’t cope with the insistence on playing out the back with an entire lineup incapable of progressing the ball up the pitch make it stop https://t.co/ciCT7VdZC0 — MH (@MarcHall99) December 11, 2021

Aarons looked our most lively player last time out and he doesn’t even make the bench 🤯 https://t.co/CZOxWOnwf8 — HTAFC STATTO (@HTAFC_STATTO) December 11, 2021

Koroma and Thomas played awful last week. Not only do both start, we decide to completely exclude a winger who outplayed both off the bench. In fact we have zero wingers on the bench. I love you Huddersfield Town https://t.co/4ElShqJBp2 — jakc (@14youngjack) December 11, 2021

