Former Championship man Jacob Butterfield is close to signing for St Johnstone, as per a report by The Courier.

The former Barnsley and Derby County midfielder is closing in on a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Butterfield, 31, has been a free agent since leaving Australian side Melbourne Victory at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his next move and has been keeping up his fitness levels by training with Barnsley recently, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Been a while

League One side Doncaster Rovers also had a look at him on trial over the summer, as per the Doncaster Free Press, but decided not to hand him an offer in the end.

He is now poised to link up with St Johnstone as Callum Davidson’s side look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Early career

Butterfield started career as a youngster at Manchester United before Barnsley snapped him up.

He went on to play 100 times for the Oakwell club before embarking on spells in the Football League at Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Recent years

Derby County landed him in 2015 and he spent three years on the books at Pride Park, making 89 appearances in all competitions.

Butterfield has since had stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Luton Town and Melbourne.

St Johnstone have now come calling and they are currently sat in 11th in the Scottish top flight.