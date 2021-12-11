Bristol Rovers youngster Tom Mehew has joined Gloucester City on loan.

Bristol Rovers have announced the move on their official club website.

Mehew, 20, has been given the green light to leave the Pirates again to get more first-team experience under his belt.

He has linked up with Gloucester on a one-month deal having recently spent time with Bath City.

Career to date

Mehew is a product of the Bristol Rovers academy and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his first-team debut in September last year in an EFL Trophy clash against Walsall.

The midfielder has since gone on to make four senior appearances for the Gas and has chipped in with two goals.

Other loan spells

Mehew is no stranger to a loan move away from the Memorial Ground having spent time with at Yate Town, Frome Town and Stratford Town in the past.

He has had two separate stints at Bath City as well but is now embarking on a new challenge at Gloucester.

New temporary home

Gloucester play their football in the National League North and are currently 18th in the league table.

The Tigers are managed by former Bristol Rovers midfielder Lee Mansell and have a ex-Football League players in their ranks like Kevin Dawson, Fabien Robert and Max Sheaf.