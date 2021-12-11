Jak Hickman is on the move again following his departure from Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.

He has now signed for non-league side Stourbridge, as announced by their official club website.

Hickman, 23, was released by Bolton at the end of June when his contract expired.

He subsequently became a free agent and has spent the past few months playing in Ireland for St. Patrick’s Athletic. However, he is now back in England.

Bolton spell

Bolton took a chance on him in the last campaign and signed him in August 2020 on a one-year deal.

He ended up playing seven times for the Trotters in all competitions as Ian Evatt’s side won promotion from League Two.

The full-back also had a loan spell away from the University of Bolton Stadium at King’s Lynn Town to get some game time under his belt.

Career to date

Hickman rose up through the academy at Coventry City and was a key player for them at various youth levels before going on to play twice for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the Sky Blues at Mickleover Sports, Ashton United, Hereford, Redditch United and Bromsgrove Sporting to gain experience.

New home

Stourbridge play their football in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

They have a few former Football League players in their ranks like Lee Vaughan, Matthew Barnes-Homer and James McQuilkin.