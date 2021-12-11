Barnsley’s Romal Palmer is a doubt for today’s clash against Preston North End.

Barnsley will assess the midfielder, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Palmer, 23, went off in the 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town last time out.

New Tykes’ boss, Poya Asbaghi, is in the hunt for his first win in charge this afternoon.

‘See what happens’…

Regarding Palmer, he said:

“He has trained with us, but did not participate in the full training (on Wednesday). Let’s see what happens, but otherwise there are no question marks.”

Other news

Defender Aapo Halme is still out but Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris are back in the fold which is good news.

Season so far

It has been a tough start for Barnsley and they will be hoping Asbaghi can inspire them to stay up this season.

Palmer has been a regular so far in this campaign and has made 18 appearances in all competitions.

Key player

He has now made 60 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions altogether.

The ex-Manchester City youngster broke into the first-team last season.

Palmer also spent time away on loan in non-league at Darlington a couple of campaign ago to get some experience under his belt.

Today’s game

Preston will be tough opponents for Barnsley this afternoon especially with it being Ryan Lowe’s first game in charge.