Fulham are hoping to keep hold of striker Jay Stansfield, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave the club next summer for compensation.

Stansfield, 19, is believed to have caught the eye of Leicester City and Crystal Palace this season.

Marco Silva’s side are hopeful they can tie him down to a long-term deal to avoid losing him to the Premier League.

Career to date

Stansfield started his career in the academy at Exeter City before moving to Fulham in 2019.

He has since been a regular for the London club at various youth levels over recent years.

The teenager was handed his first-team debut in January 2020 against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

He has since made three more appearances for Fulham in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

Stansfield has also represented England at both Under-18s and Under-20s level so far.

Bright future

The attacker is being tipped for a bright future at Craven Cottage and agreeing a new contract with him would be a boost if they are able to do it.

What next?

Fulham are in action today away at Luton Town before festive fixtures against Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

They are currently top of the tree and will be hoping to stay there for Christmas.