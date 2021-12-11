Swansea City would prefer to sign Hearts defender Craig Halkett over Rangers’ Jack Simpson, as per a report by the Swansea Independent.

The Scotsman is the Swans’ ‘preferred target’ at this stage.

Simpson, 24, has been linked with Russell Martin’s side along with Middlesbrough and QPR, as reported by The Telegraph.

The centre-back is down the pecking order at Ibrox and could leave this winter to get more game time.

The Swansea Independent say Simpson is indeed on the club’s radar but they don’t want to get involved in a bidding war.

‘Preferred target’…

Halkett, 26, has caught the eye in the Scottish Premiership with Hearts this season.

His contract with the Edinburgh club expires at the end of the season and he is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

Career to date

He started his career at Rangers and rose up through the youth ranks with the Glasgow giants.

However, he never made a senior appearance and was loaned out to Clyde and Berwick Rangers as a youngster to gain experience.

Halkett joined Livingston on a permanent basis in 2016 and went on to play 149 times for them, scoring 18 goals.

Hearts move

Hearts swooped to sign him a couple of years ago and he played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last term.

Swansea are keen now and it will be interesting to see if they can lure him to Wales.