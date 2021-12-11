West Brom boss Valerien Ismael expects Sam Johnstone to stay in January, as per a report by the Express and Star.

West Brom will face a battle to keep hold of the goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window.

Johnstone, 28, has been linked with West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

The Baggies are in talks with him over a new deal.

‘Massive part’…

Ismael has said: “We definitely don’t want to lose the best player in the squad. For our purpose and what we want to achieve, Sammy is a massive part of our project regardless his contract situation and is a big part of my thoughts.”

Key player

Johnstone has with West Brom since 2018 and has played 141 times for the Midlands club.

The England international stayed with the Midlands club over the summer despite their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Career to date

Johnson rose up through the youth ranks at Manchester United but never made a senior appearance.

Instead, he gained first-team experience out on loan from Old Trafford at Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and Aston Villa.



What now?

West Ham, Spurs and Southampton have been linked and may try and tempt West Brom into cashing in on him this winter.

The Baggies run the risk of losing him for nothing next year unless they can agree a new contract.