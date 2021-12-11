Sunderland are confident of signings some players this winter, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland are keeping one eye on the upcoming January transfer window.

The Black Cats could look to sign players at Championship clubs who are out of contract at the end of the season.

The League One side may seek to tempt some second tier sides into cashing in on their fringe players.

Plans

Their boss, Lee Johnson, has said: “You obviously have the free transfer market and I think an interesting market for us is the players who are going out of contract at the end of the year and that are maybe on the fringes of Championship squads.

“At the same time, we’re always looking to find that gem in the lower leagues.”

Current situation

Sunderland will be hoping this is the season that they finally get themselves out of League One.

They are currently 4th in the table and are two points off the top.

The January window is a good opportunity for them to add that bit more quality into their ranks ahead of the second-half of the campaign to boost their promotion push.

What next?

Johnson’s side have a hectic festive schedule ahead and will be looking to string a set of results together now after their 5-0 win over Morecambe last time out.

They face Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light today as their new boss, Steven Schumacher, gears up for his second game in charge.

Sunderland then take on Ipswich Town away next weekend.