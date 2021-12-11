Brighton and Hove Albion have poised to agree a deal to sign Blackburn Rovers starlet Ben Brereton Diaz, according to a report by the Mirror.

Brighton are close to agreeing a £20 million deal for the in-demand attacker.

Brereton Diaz, 22, has been on fire for Blackburn so far this season and has scored 17 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The likes of Leeds United, Southampton and Newcastle United are also said to be keeping tabs on the Chile international.

His contract at Ewood Park expires in 2022 although Rovers are believed to hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Story so far

Brereton Diaz moved to the Lancashire side in 2018 and initially struggled to hit the ground running.

He scored just twice in his opening two seasons at the club but managed an improved seven goals in the last campaign.

The forward’s international call-up in May has given him a new lease of life and he has since become the 2nd top scorer in the Championship this term behind Aleksander Mitrovic.

Early career

He started his career in the academies at Stoke City and Manchester United before moving to Nottingham Forest as a youngster in 2015.

Brereton Diaz went on to make 57 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and chipped in with nine goals before they decided to let him leave to join Blackburn.