Rotherham United host Burton Albion in League One this afternoon.

League One table toppers Rotherham United welcome a 10th-placed Burton Albion side to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon.

Paul Warne’s side are unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions and are England’s second top-scorers with 60 goals – Liverpool being the only team to have more than the Millers.

The Brewers, managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, have won two of their last five games, with three losses coming against some of the most in-form teams in the division – MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of this afternoon…

Team news

Ahead of the tie, Millers assistant manager Richie Barker spoke to the media to provide some team news on the side.

Skipper Richard Wood, who missed the previous league outing against Gillingham in midweek, is set to be available after some groin trouble. The 36-year-old has taken part in full training for the last two days, and Barker hopes he will be up for selection.

Winger Mickel Miller felt his groin pull in the win on Tuesday night, and was substituted off immediately. The injury doesn’t seem to be serious, and you’d imagine a late decision will be made on the 26-year-old this afternoon.

According to Barker, there are no new injuries elsewhere, and he insisted the Millers have a ‘clean bill of health.’

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Wood

Harding

Ogbene

Barlaser

Rathbone

Lindsay

Ferguson

Smith

Grigg

One of their own Ben Wiles could be rested after a congestion of fixtures, leaving the gate open for Jamie Lindsay to make just his second start since September due to injury.

Even if deemed fit, Miller may not be risked, where Shane Ferguson would be expected to take his place.

The game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.