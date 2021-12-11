Bristol City take on Hull City in the Championship this afternoon.

Bristol City are back in league action after a 1-0 win vs Derby County last Saturday, against a Hull City side who are unbeaten in their last five and having won four of those.

The Robins sit in 17th-place of the table and the Tigers in 19th.

Team news

Bristol City will be without Nathan Baker after the defender suffered a head injury after clashing with Sheffield United defender. Another loss for the Robins is that Joe Williams will not feature after suffering a hamstring injury vs Stoke City, the 24-year-old will not play until the New Year, Nigel Pearson has indicated. The 58-year-old also revealed to Bristol Live that Andy King and George Tanner might be involved for the trip to the MKM Stadium.

Predicted XI

Bentley (GK) (C)

Vyner

Kalas

Atkinson

Scott

James

Massengo

O’Dowda

Weimann

Martin

Semenyo

The opposition

Hull City are four points behind the Robins, however the Tigers have won four out of their last five games and sit top of the form table. The Yorkshire side will expect to get something from the game, in what is another big one at the lower end of the Championship table.

Prediction

Hull will surely be narrow favourites in this one. Bristol City won the last encounter 2-1, Dean Holden’s first game in charge. It was a close match-up between the two sides.

We will have to see what unfolds at The MKM Stadium.

Score prediction: Hull City 2-1 Bristol City