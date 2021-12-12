Sheffield Wednesday entered yesterday’s away game against Portsmouth in fine form. The Owls were unbeaten in their last 11 League One games and sat 8th in the table.

It was an opening half where Crewe had the majority (53.7%) of the possession but saw visitors Sheffield Wednesday create the most (6) chances. Wednesday went ahead (27′) with midfielder Barry Bannan profiting from a Fisayo Dele-Bashiru assist. Crewe had an opportunity to equalise in first-half time added-on but Chris Porter saw his penalty saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Wednesday came out quickly at the start of the second period and were soon 2-0 up through Lee Gregory (47′) who converted a Jack Hunt assist. The Owls continued to dominate and that was the final score as they maintained an unbeaten streak that sees them on the fringes of the play-off picture.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who impressed for Darren Moore’s side in a good win over a useful Crewe outfit.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 8.07

Veteran midfielder Bannan continues to roll back the years and did so in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over the Railwaymen yesterday. The goal he scored was his second of the season to go alongside four assists. As well as the goal, he saw a lot of the Owls’ ball (8.2%) and was highly accurate (88%). He completed an astonishing 67 passes, including three key passes that presented teammates with chances.

Jack Hunt – WhoScored rating 7.83

Midfielder Hunt provided the assist for Lee Gregory’s and although he was not as accurate at Bannan, his 26 completed passes included two key passes. The defensive side of his game was strong with the 31-year-old pitching in with two tackles, three clearances and three interceptions in a solid, all-round display.

Lee Gregory – WhoScored rating 7.76

Striker Gregory scored his 8th goal of the season in yesterday’s win over Crewe; these running alongside four assists. He was productive elsewhere on the pitch, completing 24 pieces, winning three headers one tackle and an interception. He showed against Crewe just why he’ll be a vital cog in Wednesday’s League One

