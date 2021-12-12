Sunderland entered yesterday’s game against Plymouth Argyle on the back of a 5-0 hammering of Morecambe. That was good enough to see them consolidate 4th place in the League One table.

Sunderland fans would have been hoping the Black Cats maintained their recent upturn in form that has seen them go unbeaten in five games. They were up against an Argyle side a place below them.

The Black Cats wasted no time getting into their stride in this game. They took the lead (4′) through midfielder Daniel Neil. It was a 1-0 advantage that didn’t last long, Sunderland going two up (13′) through Nathan Broadhead. It proved to be an opening period where the Black Cats were in complete control – going in 2-0 to the good.

Plymouth saw more of the ball in the opening of the second half, somewhat stymying Sunderland’s efforts to forge ahead. It was Argyle pressure that was to pay off with centre-back Dan Scarr (64′) pulling one back for The Pilgrims.

Here are three Sunderland players who stood out in a battling victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Nathan Broadhead – WhoScored rating 7.51

Attacking midfielder Broadhead really stood out again for Sunderland with a solid display in a battling performance. His goal was part of three shots he fashioned. This output came alongside ten completed passes and one completed dribble. He also weighed in with two tackles and a clearance.

Leon Dajaku – WhoScored rating 7.45

Youngster Dajaku was another busy Black Cat, taking three shots during the game. He completed three of his eight dribbles as well as 18 passes, including two key passes leading to chances. On the defensive front, he made one tackle as well as two interceptions. A more than solid display from the youngster.

Daniel Neil – WhoScored rating 7.41

Neil was another Sunderland youngster who had a good game against Plymouth. alongside his opening goal, the 20-year-old worked three shots as well as completing 27 of his 33 passes in a highly accurate display. He added to this accurate display with two tackles and an interception.

