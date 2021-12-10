West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed two players – possibly three – have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s clash with Reading.

West Brom host Reading at The Hawthorns on Saturday as Valerien Ismael’s side look to secure back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since September.

After an electric start to the season, the Baggies have been inconsistent over the past two months or so. Since their undefeated start to the campaign came to an end against Stoke City at the start of October, West Brom have won four games, drawn three and fallen to four defeats.

Now, it has emerged that West Brom’s preparations for Reading’s visit have been disrupted by COVID-19.

As per Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi, manager Ismael has revealed two – possibly three – players have tested positive for the virus ahead of the game.

It awaits to be seen who has tested positive and if the potential third has returned a positive result or not, but it makes for bad news for the Baggies.

The importance of three points

West Brom will be determined to use the momentum of their 2-1 win over Coventry City and secure back-to-back wins against Reading as the chasing pack close in.

While the Baggies have struggled, Blackburn Rovers and QPR have both put together strong runs of form. Blackburn have won their last three games and sit just one point behind them in 4th. As for QPR, while they lost to Stoke City last time out, they too are only two points behind the Baggies.

Stoke are also within touching distance of West Brom, sitting three points behind Ismael’s side in 6th.