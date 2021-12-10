Sheffield United loan man Conor Hourihane has admitted he has “probably accepted” that he will be released by Aston Villa at the end of the season.

Sheffield United recruited Conor Hourihane on loan in the summer transfer window, bringing him in to bolster their midfield ranks.

Aston Villa sanctioned the Republic of Ireland international’s departure given that his first-team minutes were likely to be limited if he remained at Villa Park.

Having made the loan move away as he entered the final season on his contract with Villa, Hourihane has now admitted that he expects to be released by the Premier League club at the end of this season.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Hourihane has said he is “old enough and wise enough” to recognise that the club is moving in a new direction, insisting that he has “nothing but high praise” for Villa despite his likely release.

“Yeah for sure, without a doubt. Never write it off,” Hourihane said when asked if he could stay at Sheffield United beyond the end of his loan.

“I am going to be a free agent in the summer, so I can’t be too picky. It’s got off to a great start and I know Hecky very well, so let’s see how it pans out over the next few months.

“I have probably accepted it (Villa future) if I am being honest.

“I am old enough and wise enough to know what direction they are going in and what direction I might be going in. They are a club with a lot of money and going to invest heavily. That was one of the reasons why I was allowed to go out on loan.

“I have nothing but high praise for that football club. It’s an amazing club. I have had a great four-and-half-years there and it was one of the best decisions of my career to go there.

“Would I love to go back there and keep playing? Of course. They are in the Premier League and flying high, but such is life I will take the fond memories away from it and going back there probably won’t be an option.

“That chapter is probably closed.”

Hourihane’s time at Sheffield United so far

Under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades loan man was in and out of the starting XI, remaining an unused substitute for four games in a row across October and November.

However, since Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment, the midfielder has played 90 minutes in both games. He helped Sheffield United secure wins over Bristol City and Cardiff City, starting consecutive league games for the first time since joining.

Heckingbottom’s appointment could do the world of good for Hourihane. The two are familiar with each other after spending time at Barnsley with one another, so it will be interesting to see if the Blades boss can get the best out of the Villa loanee.