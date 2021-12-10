Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payeo is a doubt for his side’s game against Stoke City this weekend, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given an update on the fitness of the Argentine ahead of their clash with the Potters tomorrow, with the midfielder a doubt to start the game.

The Teessiders have been without the 23-year-old for five of the last six games. He recently played in Middlesbrough’s friendly game against Huddersfield and scored twice.

However, he was only able to play 45 minutes in midweek and so may not be fit enough to feature in the Championship on Saturday.

“We have a little bit of a concern with Martin who had to come off at half time,” said Wilder in an interview with The Northern Echo.

He didn’t go on to say whether he would or wouldn’t be fit for the game this weekend, but he does appear to be a doubt.

Elsewhere, there are no fresh injury concerns. Defender Dael Fry returned to action to play the final minute in the 1-0 victory over Swansea last weekend and played in the friendly against Huddersfield on Tuesday. He could come back into the first-team fold from the off against Stoke.

Left-back Neil Taylor, midfielder James Lea Siliki, and striker Uche Ikpeazu all also played in the friendly with Huddersfield, but will likely only make the bench when they face the Potters.

Wilder is predicted to name an unchanged side from the one that started against the Swans, although if Payero is fit enough to play, he may well come into the three man midfield.